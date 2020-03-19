Edinburgh Airport is to partially close after admitting it expects 'close to zero' passenger demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that is has a 'consolidation plan' to return to full service when the outbreak is over.

The news follows groundings of hundreds of flight services from airlines including Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet.

Each airline has almost completely reduced their service from Scotland to European countries.

Edinburgh Airport says there had only been a small reduction in passenger numbers last month, however, they say they are predicting 'a period of zero or close to zero passenger demand'.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re in a situation which is ever-changing and as more countries enforce travel bans or special measures then it stands to reason that airlines will feel that impact and airports then feel that pain too.

"Unfortunately, that is happening now and we are trying to mitigate as best as we can and steer the airport through this situation in preparation for what comes next – and that is the biggest unknown in all of this."

Mr Dewar confirmed planes with no passengers on board had been leaving the airport to act as rescue flights for people stranded in other countries amid travel bans across the EU.