Tom Gordon

MSPs are demanding parking charges are waived at hospitals during the coronavirus crisis after it emerged NHS staff avoiding public transport are paying extra to the right thing.

Three Scottish hospitals currently charge to park on site under deals with the private sector - the Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmaries and Ninewells in Dundee.

The Edinburgh charge is £7.20 a day, Dundee is a flat £2.40, but Glasgow is up to £1.80 an hour.

With the public advised to minimise non-essential travel during the outbreak, many more medical staff are driving rather than take the bus.

At First Minister’s Questions, Lothians Tory MSP Miles Briggs raised the issue of NHS staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary having to pay to work there.

He said: “NHS professionals across Scotland are rightly being told to limit their use of public transport. A number of nurses have contacted me this morning who work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to say that now presents a £7.20 daily parking charge at the hospital.

“What discussions has the government has had with parking companies here in Edinburgh, Glasgow and also at Ninewells in Dundee to suspend these parking charges while we are in this crisis?”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I sympathise with that. We have removed parking charges some time ago for all NHS car parks.

“We have the PFI (private FInance Initiative) hospitals where that doesn’t apply.

“The Health Secretary is looking urgently at how we can get rid of parking charges during this period from these hospitals.

“Hopefully we can talk to the companies to ask them to suspend them.

“But if not, then the Scottish Government will want to look at what we can do to take away that cost from those who will be working so hard to keep the rest of us safe in the weeks and months to come.”

The car park at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary is run by the Consort Healthcare, the PFI group which helped build the site on the outskirts of the capital.

Consort sees the charges as a way of rationing car parking spaces as well as generating income.

There are 1700 spaces at the ERI for 5000 staff and visitors. If spaces were made free to all staff it could limit the spaces for the general public.

However such arguments and calculations are based on life before coronavirus.

Mr Briggs said later that, given the sacrifices being made by key health workers, the move had to apply now.

Mr Briggs said: “NHS staff shouldn’t have to pay to park at work at the best of times.

“But given this crisis, their brave and fundamental role in fighting it, and the advice given in relation to public transport, the message has to be clear.

“All those working at the three hospitals where charges still apply should be able to park there for free.

“Given the sacrifice they are making on behalf of all of us, that’s the very least they deserve.

“It’s vital we see urgent action now and I’m pleased the First Minister has agreed to take this forward.”

SNP MSP Sandra White echoed the call to ditch the charges to ensure ‘hero’ NHS staff continue tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

She said many NHS staff were working longer hours to deal to help tackle the virus on the frontline, despite transport links to hospitals being reduced.

The Glasgow Kelvin MSP urged parking bosses urging to “show solidarity” with health service staff and scrap the charges for the duration of the pandemic.

She said: “In times of crisis we all need to step up and do what we can help. Our NHS staff in particular are under incredible strain, tackling this infection on the frontline every day.

“But while our NHS heroes are working longer hours to deal with the pandemic, public transport to and from hospitals is being reduced.

“It’s now time for these private car parking companies to play their part in fight against coronavirus too, and scrap charges at Scottish hospitals so NHS staff can get to work and focus on the task at hand.

“As a nation, this is the greatest test we’ve faced in a lifetime – during these uncertain times we must show solidarity and work together for the greater good.

“I’m sure these parking firms will do the right thing.”

Consort Healthcare has been approached for comment.