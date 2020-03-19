AN SNP MSP has been accused of "spreading panic" after publicising misinformation about the coronavirus epidemic at Holyrood.

Richard Lyle used First Minister's Questions to air what turned out to be fake news about soldiers mustering in a public park.

In a session devoted to the pandemic, he said: "There are unconfirmed reports that Army units are setting up in Strathclyde Park in my constituency”.

The Uddingston & Bellshill MSP then asked Nicola Sturgeon what discussions she had had “with the armed forces high command in Scotland regarding the emergency, and will Army units be used during it?”

Ms Sturgeon said she would “look into the specific issue that Richard Lyle has raised”.

She added: “The Army often provides support when we need it.

“For example, during previous terrorist incidents, the Army has been able to provide support at the request of the police. In terms of dialogue, procedures are well-established between the Scottish Government and the Army. We will take help wherever we can get it."

However the Army’s regional office in Scotland shot down the “unconfirmed report” as fake.

A spokesman said: “It’s a social media rumour that has been going on for about a day.

"It’s not true. It’s a social media rumour that’s in circulation.”

Mr Lyle later came under fire for his remark on social media.

The SNP’s own defence spokesperson, MP Stewart McDonald, tweeted: “This is false.”

This is false. https://t.co/HFADaqHwKI — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) March 19, 2020

The UK Defence Journal, which publishes international defence news and analysis, accused Mr Lyle of “unwittingly helping to spread misinformation regarding the armed forces response to Covid-19”.

It said he should “absolutely know better, the reports are unconfirmed because they're nonsense.”

It tweeted: “Richard, you're spreading panic based on posts you've seen on social media.

"You're the target audience for this type of misinformation.

“It may not impact you but it'll certainly impact others, please critically evaluate what you see on social media, you're a MSP.”

It is sometimes the job of a Politician to ask the hard question and I will continue to do that even if some people don’t agree with me .

To them I say Tough.!!! https://t.co/NRKezTpaER — Richard Lyle MSP (@RichardlyleSnp) March 19, 2020

However a defiant Mr Lyle said he was only doing his job as a politician.

He tweeted: “It is sometimes the job of a Politician to ask the hard question and I will continue to do that even if some people don’t agree with me.

“To them I say Tough.!!!”

Mr Lyle, 69, recently announced he plans to step down at next year’s Holyrood election.