Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in a busy Glasgow homeless shelter.

Bosses say a guest at the shelter and member of staff tested positive for the virus at the Winter Night Shelter, run by the Glasgow City Mission.

The shelter houses almost 700 people annually in its four months of operation, has closed its doors immediate as a result of the cases.

The team annually operates the premises from December 1 to March 31, however, it was forced to bring its closing date forward to deal with the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

While it was initially pencilled for closure on Friday, March 20, bosses at the shelter have now confirmed they have closed with immediate effect on Thursday, March 19.

READ MORE: Scotland has worst death rate for homeless in UK

They say they have been instructed by the Scottish Government to close the doors early, and have taken the necessary steps to protect other guests and staff.

"The COVID-19 crisis has reinforced to us at Glasgow City Mission that shelters are not an appropriate accommodation solution during a pandemic," a statement from the shelter read.

"To continue to allow mass sleeping in the face of advice to the contrary is to put vulnerable people at significant intentional risk, while on the face of it keeps many onlookers satisfied that ‘at least they are not out in the cold’.

"It is, in our mind, a case of out of sight is out of mind. We cannot do that in good conscience.

"COVID-19 is going to change how we think about many things, we trust that it will be a turning point for the way in which we approach the accommodation of all vulnerable people who have sought a safe haven in Scotland."

The closure comes after we revealed this week that Glasgow City Council are looking to identify furnished flats to be used as temporary accommodation to allow homeless people to self-isolate.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said contingency plans are being put in place to reduce the risk to vulnerable homeless people.

READ MORE: Experts warn homeless law may not be enough to end Scotland's temporary accommodation scandal

She said at the time: “Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (GCHSCP) is busy putting in place contingency plans to reduce risk to vulnerable homeless people, many of whom have underlying health conditions.

"This involves working with a range of stakeholders including Police Scotland and those concerned with housing and health.

"As well as third sector partners like the Simon Community. This is a charity we work closely with, whose Street Team build up relationships with rough sleepers.

"We’re currently identifying temporary furnished flats that would allow people to self-isolate if necessary as well as self- contained spaces within communal accommodation.”