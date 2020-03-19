NICOLA Sturgeon has urged insurance firms to “get a shift on” and help businesses struggling because of coronavirus.

The First Minister said insurers had to “play their part in doing the right thing” for employers during the outbreak.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister’s Questions after Independent MSP Mark McDonald raised the plight of a small energy sector firm in his Aberdeen Donside seat.

He said its order books were 95 per cent down on their pre-Covid-19 level, and the owner may have no alternative but to close operations next week.

However, while his business interruption insurance covered smallpox - which was globally eradicated in 1980 - his insurance company had told him it did not cover Covid-19.

He said: “Does she agree that the insurance sector needs to get a shift on?

“It could be the difference between companies surviving the crisis or not.”

Mr Sturgeon replied: “Yes, I would absolutely send that message to insurance companies.

“In this situation everybody has an obligation to step up to the plate and do the right thing to the best of their ability. That undoubtedly includes insurance companies.”