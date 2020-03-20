A local media sector campaign urging the community to pull together in response to the coronavirus epidemic will see the vast majority of daily local media titles across the United Kingdom publish the same front page today.
Publishers Archant, Reach, JPI Media, Newsquest and Iliffe have joined forces to launch the #ThereWithYou campaign reassuring readers that their local title is there to support them in challenging times.
The campaign is supported by industry bodies the News Media Association, Newsworks and the Society of Editors.
Today, the vast majority of daily regional newspapers in the UK will publish the same front page headlined “When you’re on your own, we are there with you,” focusing on keeping the community together, especially the elderly and vulnerable.
Toby Granville, Editorial Development Director at The Herald’s publisher Newsquest, said: “In these difficult days, weeks and perhaps months, our role in providing vital and trusted news and information, putting people together and publicising good causes of all kinds has never been more vital. And we want to do our part to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Jeremy Clifford, JPI Media editor in chief, said: “The need for independent, verifiable news and information is more important than ever during this crisis.”
