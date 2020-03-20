For a generation of Scots, it was the playground for Begbie, Renton, Sickboy and Spud to carry out their destructive, addiction-fuelled escapades.

But now, a century on from its assimilation into the city of Edinburgh, the historic port of Leith is celebrating a sea change after being named Scotland’s best place to live.

The birthplace of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh topped the Sunday Times list of the country’s most impressive places to call home ahead of Cromarty in the Highlands after being described as a “breath of fresh air” by judges.

The ‘People’s Republic of Leith’ became its own Burgh in 1833, but was incorporated into the City of Edinburgh in 1920 - despite 86 per cent of residents voting against the move in a referendum.

The panel, who also used data from mortgage broker Habito, highly praised the area for its “diversity, impressive repurposed industrial buildings and trendy places to eat”.

It cited the Biscuit Factory, home to the Edinburgh Gin distillery, and Tom Kitchin’s Michelin-starred restaurant as examples of its revival.

But for author Welsh, who released the cult novel in 1993, cabbage and ribs was the only dish on the menu required to make the area iconic.

He said: “Leith is the sexiest place in the world and it’s the home of Hibs, the sexiest club on earth. Of course people want to live there.”

Judges also took factors including schools, transport and green space into consideration.

Cromarty was named as the runner-up on the list for its coastline and buzzing arts calendar while Dunblane, home of tennis greats and fellow Hibernian fans Andy and Jamie Murray, placed third.

Dundee, which topped last year’s list, dropped to fourth, but received acclaim for its “affordable, creative and architecturally triumphant” status, with the £1 billion V&A museum singled out as its most iconic feature.

Elgin, in Moray, and Elie and Earlsferry in Fife were fifth and sixth respectively.

Habito CEO Daniel Hegarty said: “There are many factors that contribute to where people choose to live across Scotland. Whether that’s buying to be near the green spaces of the Highlands, wanting to become part of a thriving community in towns like Dunblane or to be a bit closer to friends and family across the country.

“This year's deserving winner - the Leith area of Edinburgh - demonstrates that the UK's best places to live deliver much more than great real estate; they give people a sense of belonging and somewhere people can live their life to the full.”

Strathbungo was the only area of Glasgow to make the list, placing seventh, while Melrose in the Scottish Borders and Moinavie in Dumfries and Galloway were eighth and ninth.

The picturesque East Lothian town of North Berwick, just half an hour from the capital, rounded off the top ten.

Sunday Times home editor Helen Davies added: “Never has where you live felt more important. This year we have, along with house prices, air quality, good schools and access to green spaces, championed locations that have showcased great community spirit.

“The feeling of involvement in and concern for one's local community is being challenged — and celebrated — as never before. We wish everyone well wherever they live."