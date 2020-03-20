Police have made the first arrest of a person who failed to self-isolate to stop the coronavirus spreading

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the Isle of Man just 48 hours after it passed emergency laws requiring any visitors to put themselves in quarantine for 14 days.

He will appear in court today and could face a fine of up to £10,000.

Officers have been ordered to arrest anyone who arrives on the island and does not self-isolate.

"Please follow the guidance issued by the government and think about the safety of the community," police said in a statement.

"This is an ever-evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe."

Coronavirus LIVE: Scottish death toll at six, 266 confirmed with exams cancelled

The first case of coronavirus on the Isle of Man was also confirmed today.

In a statement, the Isle of Man Government said: “A patient on the island has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The patient had recently returned to the Isle of Man from a trip to Spain.

“The public health team has been in touch with the patient to provide advice and support, and will start contact tracing.”