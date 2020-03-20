The UK health secretary Matt Hancock admitted that he could not live on statutory sick pay on BBC Question Time last night.

The Conservative Cabinet minister made the comments during a Question Time episode that was filmed without a studio audience as the BBC followed advice over social distancing.

Hancock was asked whether or not he could survive on the rate of sick pay, which has come under scrutiny recently as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, with the UK rate currently £94.25 per week.

“How do we make sure that we don’t just bail out the boardroom, we’ve got to bail out workers”



"How do we make sure that we don't just bail out the boardroom, we've got to bail out workers"

TUC General Secretary @FrancesOGrady says the government needs to support small business owners and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tory Cabinet minister simply admitted that he could get by on the sum of £94.25 per week, however, suggested that it was something the UK government were looking to improve in the future adding: "I'm not going to prejudge what the Chancellor's going to say tomorrow, but all I can say is: mark my words, we will do everything we can to make sure people are supported through this."

Following the comments made by Hanock, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "I appreciate Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s honesty that he couldn't live on statutory sick pay. I hope he'll agree that it needs to be increased to a real living wage, wages need to be guaranteed, social security levels lifted and business grants extended."

Figures published by the European Commission show the UK second from bottom in the sick pay league table of member states, with only Malta providing a lower level of support.