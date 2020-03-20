DOWNING Street expects post-Brexit talks to continue despite Boris Johnson's chief negotiator following his EU counterpart into self-isolation after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

David Frost has not tested positive for Covid-19 but is instead following instructions to steer clear of others at home after exhibiting "mild" symptoms, No 10 said this morning.

His entry into self-isolation comes after Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator, tested positive for the coronavirus as the two sides try to broker an ambitious trade deal.

But, despite the pandemic derailing face-to-face negotiations, the Prime Minister's spokesman said talks with the bloc were expected to continue next week.

"David has been showing mild symptoms so he is following the guidance to self-isolate," he said.

"We remain in contact with the European Commission and expect further conversations between the teams next week."

The spokesman added the "same protocol as has always been followed" was under way when asked if contact tracing was being carried out and whether Mr Frost had been with the PM.

Mr Frost, 55, a former British ambassador to Denmark, was between 2013 and 2016 Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, and has been an advisor to the Scottish Government on Brexit.