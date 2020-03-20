The UK is battling the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak with more cases announced every day.
As schools across the UK prepare to close, we look at what areas are most impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.
These are the areas of the UK with the most Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the tide can be turned in the coronavirus fight 'within the next 12 weeks' as he updated the public on the timetable for restrictions.
71 cases have been confirmed in Greater Glasgow so far with Scotland confirming cases in the following areas:
Ayrshire and Arran - 12
Borders- 8
Dumfries and Galloway- 6
Fife- 9
Forth Valley- 17
Grampian- 18
Greater Glasgow and Clyde- 71
Highland- 6
Lanarkshire- 33
Lothian- 35
Shetland- 24
Tayside- 27
The UK government has been criticised for its handling of the outbreak after it initially suggested a 'herd immunity' strategy.
The Chancellor is to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers’ jobs and wages, as the Health Secretary promised that around 1.4 million people with serious health conditions will receive further advice on what to do about Covid-19.
