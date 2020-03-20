Ryanair has shared an important update with customers who are seeking to return home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline announced it may suspend all flights except those providing “essential connectivity”, due to the coronavirus.

More than four out of five flights will be cancelled between Thursday and March 24.

Sharing an important update with customers, the airline tweeted: "We urge all customers who are seeking to return home to avail of the free flight change and book a flight due to travel before 25 March - when our schedule will be cut by at least 80%."

The decision comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps held a call with major airlines and airports and said the government was committed to helping the sector while thanking them for helping bring home British nationals stranded abroad.

All airlines have slashed their flights in recent days due to travel restrictions and a collapse in demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Other airlines have already suspended all flights with Jet2.com suspended its flying programme until at least next month.