A family-run cosmetics business on the Isle of Arran is distributing 15,000 bars of soap to residents to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Arran's Sense of Scotland made the decision to supply those living on the island with free bars of soap to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far infected over 300 Scots, 16 of which live in the Ayrshire and Arran area. It is not known if any of these positive cases are on the island.

Now, the brand has put its fellow islanders first and helped them keep within the government's guidelines.

"The original guideline for combating this was using soap and water to wash your hands," explains marketing manager Andrew Russell. "We’ve been on the island for 30 years and a family for almost 50 and this island has been an integral part of our lives.

"We were just looking at what we could do to help our community."

The team had noticed the way the island was coming together as the global pandemic spread, and decided they had to help.

"People pulling together and everyone trying to do their bit as much as they can," Mr Russell continued. "Arran has been through many, many challenges over the years and we always pull together. It’s a good community spirit."

With the help of VisitArran, the island's tourist board, they have so far delivered 800 of its bars, and managed to distribute some in the local schools and nurseries before they closed their doors on Friday.

"My brother delivered the soap to a school yesterday," Mr Russell recalled. "He was really overwhelmed with the response from the kids. They were just so happy at the prospect of washing their hands and keeping safe."

The soap bars are currently available in different stores across the island for residents to access. They are being distributed in family bags of five.

The team has also sent shower gels to nurses and doctors working on the front lines at Crosshouse Hospital.

"If it’s a wee treat after a tough shift, we’re always delighted to help. We’ll do whatever we can to help," said Mr Russell.

Company founder Janet Russell said: “Together with my sons, Andrew & Duncan Russell, and our CEO Kevin Meechan we have been speaking about providing any help we can to our Island community.

"This first production will enable us to create just 3000 bags of soap so we ask that you only take what you need to ensure there is enough for everyone.

"It’s vital that in times of need we pull together and support our local communities.

"Given that we’re separated from the mainland, we will do everything we can to help keep local residents safe at this time."