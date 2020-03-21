The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen from 322 to 373, an increase of 51 in a single day.

The figures from the Scottish government also confirmed another death in the country, with the death toll now at 7.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the area with the most number of cases with 110.

There were 49 in Lanarkshire, 44 in the Lothians and 24 in Shetland.

The announcement comes following new advice that saw pubs, restaurants, clubs and more close in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A total amount of 7,886 tests have been carried out with 373 amount coming back positive for Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon has asked all restaurants, cafes, pubs and cinemas in Scotland to close, in the latest bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a televised address from Bute House in Edinburgh, the First Minister warned the number of Covid-19 cases is “set to rise sharply”.

She said everyone must act now to slow the spread of the virus, adding that we must also reduce the number of people we meet and come into contact with.

The new advice was given after discussions with scientists and chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.

Last night, the UK Government will pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says.