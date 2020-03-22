SCOTLAND’S busiest ferry crossing has been hit with an unprecedented number of cancellations due to technical issues – as concerns about a replacement vessel hit new levels.

The Herald on Sunday can reveal there were 30 sailings cancelled out of 107 in February directly caused by problems with the ferry – just six less than registered for the whole of 2019. Over the same period last year, there were none.

It comes just days after the end of the latest disruption with the ageing MV Caledonian Isles, which led to the service coming to a standstill and questions asked in the Scottish Parliament.

CalMac had said the latest issue with the 27-year-old vessel was with the mooring winch gearbox which meant the vessel was "unable to safely berth during periods of adverse weather". Repairs were expected to take six weeks but executives managed to resolve the issue earlier.

The latest issues had angered islanders who have demanded a long overdue temporary replacement to allow supplies and drugs to reach the largest island in the Firth of Clyde.

It comes as CalMac bosses have said the £300m ferries "shambles" at Ferguson Marine's shipyard in Port Glasgow is causing knock-on 'major disruption' for island communities up and down the west coast of Scotland.

Dual fuel replacement Arran ferry Glen Sannox and her as yet unnamed sister were due to enter service in mid-2018 but the calamitous contract has doubled in price and before the coronavirus pandemic, it was estimated work on the vessels won't be finished until at least 2022.

Islanders have previously raised concerns over the £31 million project to reposition Brodick harbour by 90 degrees. It is claimed the new position has led to a spike in cancellations because it has made ferries more susceptible to easterly winds.

Ardrossan-Brodick is CalMac’s busiest route, carrying 841,000 of its 5.25 million passengers last year.

In the beginning of February, there were at least three days of disruption with an engine fault on the MV Caledonian Isles cited as a major cause.

Mid-February cancellations were caused by poor weather and what the ferry operator describes as the failure of a navigational aid. And further cancellations later in the month were put down to bad weather.

During February's issues, it has emerged CalMac was offered the newer Pentland Ferries catamaran MV Pentalina as temporary support – but it was turned down.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said they were "approached about the possibility of leasing the MV Pentalina a few months ago".

He added: "However, we reviewed the capabilities of the vessel in great detail and looked at her ability to berth at both Ardrossan and Brodick. The conclusion was that she would not be suitable for use on the network."

When the latest raft of cancellations hit the service, Nicola Sturgeon said: "It is clearly a matter of great regret that passengers are facing disruption and I absolutely understand the frustration.

"While the vessel continues in service it does so with operating restrictions. The Master assessed the situation and introduced a wind speed limit restriction."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “While these are operational matters for CalMac, Masters are accountable for all decisions on board to ensure the safety of crew, passengers and the asset.

"This is underpinned by UK legislation which deems any attempt to restrict or influence Masters’ decisions a criminal offence. Decisions to cancel or delay a sailing are not taken lightly and are based on multiple factors as ferry operators know the consequences of decisions are far reaching."

He added: “More widely, Transport Scotland is currently working with CMAL and CalMac to develop investment programmes for major vessels and small vessels with the aim of increased standardisation, taking account of the many and varied routes which CalMac serves. The latest Vessel Replacement and Deployment Plan is in final drafting and the intention is to publish this spring."