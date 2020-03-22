Public transport services from across the country are to run reduced services in response to the world's growing coronavirus pandemic.
McGill's Buses, Lothian Buses and ScotRail are preparing to begin different timetables on Monday.
Running more than 110 routes throughout Scotland, McGill's buses say it had approved an emergency timetable to protect jobs during the outbreak.
Passenger and rail freight companies, Network Rail and the transport unions have published an open letter, outlining how they will keep the railway network running throughout the UK.
Today, passenger and rail freight companies, @NetworkRail and the transport unions have published an open letter, outlining how, together, we'll keep the railway network running during what may be a prolonged period of uncertainty for the country. 1/4— ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 22, 2020
ScotRail said timetable changes were necessary due to the availability of staff being affected by the outbreak, as well as changes to customer demand.
The number of trains in service will be reduced to allow for extra cleaning in trains, depots, and stations.
