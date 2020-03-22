High-street store Primark has given an update amid rumours of store closures in the UK to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many have taken to social media to question whether or not Primark stores will close after many stores across Europe shut their doors.

The retailer’s owner, Associated British Foods plc, closed stores in France, Austria, Spain and Italy last week in response to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: John Lewis and New Look to temporarily close all stores

The company has now revealed what steps they are taking in the UK to tackle the coronavirus outbreak with stores set to remain open as it stands.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The health and welfare of our employees and our customers is our top priority and we are following advice from the World Health Organization as well as from local and national government and health authorities.

"We have introduced several precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our stores.

"In-store cleaning has increased, we have temporarily removed testers from our Health & Beauty departments and we are encouraging card payments where possible.

"We are also employing social distancing measures around till areas and have increased breaks for regular hand washing for our employees, as well as providing hand sanitiser where available."

READ MORE: Primark forced to close stores as coronavirus restrictions imposed overseas

In the statement on March 16, the firm stated that its priority is “the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and partners”.

“Each of our businesses are closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the outbreak on their operations."

Last night, it was announced that John Lewis and New Look are to temporarily close all of their stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic.