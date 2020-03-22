All Highland accommodation providers should be shut down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Ian Blackford.

The SNP Westminster leader and MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said he would call on the UK and Scottish Government to take action on the amount of tourists seeking refuge from the coronavirus in Scotland's most remote areas.

He will make the call when new emergency legislation regarding the virus is put in front of Westminster on Monday.

Blackford said requests to the public to stay at home are not working, and now firmer action is needed.

It comes just hours after a government expert warned the death toll from coronavirus in Scotland could be 'much worse' than 2000 if people fail to heed warnings to stay at home.

National clinical director Jason Leitch spoke out after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said pubs that stay open during the Covid-19 outbreak are putting lives at risk.

Taking to Facebook, Blackford wrote: "In the Highlands we are renowned for the welcome we provide. Once we have defeated this virus we will of course welcome you back.

"For those visiting the Highlands just now, please leave. Please go home.

"For anyone thinking of coming to the Highlands just don’t."

He said he wants both governments to shut down all accommodation providers including hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfasts and holiday rentals.

Similarly, he said camping and caravan parks should be shut to tourists, and that all ski resorts and tourist destinations need to be closed.

It comes after the UK Government made clear it will enforce a greater lockdown in public areas across UK if people do not follow medical advice to stay at home and self-isolate.