The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen 373 to 416.
8679 tests were carried out with 416 being positive.
In the past 24 hours, there have been three more deaths with the total number of fatalities rising to 10 people.
The announcement comes following advice that saw pubs, restaurants, clubs and more close in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the hot spot for Covid-19 cases with 130 cases.
Below is the number of cases per health board:
Ayrshire and Arran 25
Borders 11
Dumfries and Galloway 16
Fife 16
Forth Valley 30
Grampian 23
Greater Glasgow and Clyde 130
Highland 8
Lanarkshire 49
Lothian 46
Shetland 24
Tayside 38
On Friday evening, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she expected cases of Covid-19 to rise sharply.
She said everyone must act now to slow the spread of the virus, adding that we must also reduce the number of people we meet and come into contact with.
This morning, the UK government said it will enforce a greater lockdown in public areas across UK if people do not follow medical advice to stay at home and self-isolate.
Would-be tourists are being urged to avoid beaches and other holiday destinations in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus.
