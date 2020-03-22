Production on Coronation Street and Emmerdale will stop from Monday due to coronavirus concerns, ITV has said.
A statement from ITV said the broadcaster will “suspend production” on Coronation Street and Emmerdale from Monday.
It said: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday March 23.
“We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.
“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.
“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.”
