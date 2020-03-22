The Scottish Cabinet Secretary for transport has announced that with immediate effect, ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

He tweeted: "With immediate effect, ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

"From now on Ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else."

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Scottish islands and rural areas urge tourists to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic

"Those who do not normally live on the islands and have travelled there in the last few days will be able to leave to reduce pressure."

Yesterday MSPs and tourist board chiefs urged anyone planning to visit some of Scotland's most remote locations to stay away while they prioritise the health and wellbeing of their residents.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Bill: why new measures need closer scutiny, by Joanna Cherry

People have been told to self-isolate for seven days if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, which includes a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

The disease has so far infected over 400 people in Scotland