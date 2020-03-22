The Scottish Cabinet Secretary for transport has announced that with immediate effect, ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

"From now on Ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else."

From now on Ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else. — Michael Matheson MSP (@MathesonMichael) March 22, 2020

"Those who do not normally live on the islands and have travelled there in the last few days will be able to leave to reduce pressure."

From 20 March we are to stop taking new bookings on all services up to and including 15 July as a result of the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. Serving fresh hot food will also cease from tomorrow to free up staff to crew our vessels. Info can be found here https://t.co/4K6uAnnFgk pic.twitter.com/rFx5beApcp — CalMac Ferries (@CalMacFerries) March 19, 2020

Yesterday MSPs and tourist board chiefs urged anyone planning to visit some of Scotland's most remote locations to stay away while they prioritise the health and wellbeing of their residents.

People have been told to self-isolate for seven days if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, which includes a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

The disease has so far infected over 400 people in Scotland.