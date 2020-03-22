Fire crews are tackling a large scale blaze at a property in Macduff in Aberdeenshire.
Images shared on social media show a large blaze with fire crews attempting to combat the blaze.
Firefighters arrived at the scene after the incident was reported just after 2:30.
Large fire in macduff #fire #macduff pic.twitter.com/FkfEie7EMi— D Porter (@DPSzmytke) March 22, 2020
Six fire appliances are thought to be at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland was made aware of a building fire on Commercial Street in Macduff around 2.45pm on Sunday, 22 March.
"Officers are in attendance and are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene. Local road closures are in place."
