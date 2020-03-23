A remote Scottish community has had one of its two emergency response vehicles ‘taken out of commission’ after vandals smashed part of a windscreen with a glass bottle.

Bosses at NHS Western Isles said “words escaped them” after discovering the damage to the unit while it was parked on a street in Stornoway on Sunday.

An image posted on Twitter shows the vehicle - one of only two in use by the health board to reach patients as quickly as possible - with a partially impacted windscreen while a shattered alcohol bottle lies on the street nearby.

NHS Western Isles has two emergency vehicles for a range of emergency responses, not least Coronavirus. Vehicles much needed at this time.

One of our two vehicles is now out of commission.

This beggars belief, words escape us. pic.twitter.com/gnxcp6DpYw — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) March 22, 2020

It came on the day Scotland announced the number of people diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus had risen to 416, with ten people sadly passing away as a result of the illness.

The Western Isles and Orkney are the only two Scottish health boards not to declare a case of the disease in their communities.