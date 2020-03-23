Commuters have continued to pack on to Scotland’s rail services - despite strict warnings on social distancing.

Images shared on social media show ScotRail trains packed with workers despite the operator reducing services to prioritise key workers.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns social distancing advice is 'not optional'

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the public advice on social distancing should “not be treated as optional” and obeyed like a “set of rules” as Scotland struggles to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morning @NicolaSturgeon (@scotgov) I think it's time to shut down properly. Social distancing cant work when a morning commute with @ScotRail is like this. pic.twitter.com/H9yRbdS0Ik — Scott Young (@Sc0ttY0ung) March 23, 2020

One image, posted on Twitter, showed passengers standing in extremely close proximity on a Dalmuir to Motherwell service at around 6:45 am on Monday morning.

Another showed a near-standing only service bound for Glasgow.

On Sunday, the Scottish Government confirmed 416 people had tested positive for the condition, with ten people sadly passing away after contracting the disease.

Guidance issued by the UK government urged the public to remain two metres apart at all times.

Some users have now called for a ‘total shutdown’ to limit the spread of the pandemic.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, previously said: “We are facing an unprecedented challenge on Scotland’s railway and the revised timetable will help to provide a critical service for the key workers across the country.

READ MORE: Fury as emergency response vehicle vandalised in Western Isles

“Our own people are absolutely committed and are working flat out on the frontline to help keep the country moving, while also keeping themselves and customers safe.”

He added: “The railway has an important role to play during this crisis and we will work closely with the Scottish Government to do all we can as the situation develops.”