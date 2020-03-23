The number of people to have died as a result of the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 14, it has been announced.
Figures released by the Scottish government on Monday revealed four more patients had sadly passed away due to the highly contagious disease.
The numer of positive tests for the condition also jumped by 83 to 499.
More to follow.
