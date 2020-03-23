ONE of Scotland's largest landowners has told people to stay away from the tourist spot on his land after it was thronged with sightseers over the weekend, despite the threat of coronavirus contagion.

Sir Malcolm Colquhoun, Laird of Luss Estates, said he was appalled by the number of people who ignored Scottish Government advice to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Luss is home to only around 100 people, many of whom are elderly and part of the group most vulnerable to the virus.

The village draws sightseers

The village on Loch Lomondside, in Argyll, is regarded as one of the most picturesque in Scotland, and has become a major tourist attraction visited by more than 750,000 people every year.

However, despite all its businesses being closed down in an attempt to limit people gathering, hundreds turned up at the weekend to enjoy the warm weather.

Sir Malcolm said: "I took a turn round the village in my car on Sunday - with the windows down - and it seemed like business as normal.

"It was extremely alarming, especially as Luss has a population which is 80 per cent over the age of 70 - including myself, I may add.

"People were thronging the streets as though nothing had changed, though all the restaurants and shops have closed so there was nothing for these people to do"

Sir Malcolm Colquhoun

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to take Government advice on social distancing seriously, and said shops not providing essentials such as food or medicine should close.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that 499 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, an increase of 83 from Sunday, while four more have died, taking the total to 14.

Sir Malcolm urged people to listen to the advice coming from official sources, and avoid travelling to rural beauty spots.

He said: "The message from me is: 'Please, please stay away from Luss. There is nothing for you to see or do here while this crisis is upon us.'"