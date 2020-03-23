ALL British travellers abroad, who are usually based in the UK, are being advised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office[FCO]to return home immediately.

The department warned that international travel was becoming highly limited with the further closure of air routes, land borders and domestic restrictions introduced daily.

It is advising British travellers to contact their tour operator or airline now. Commercial flight options are still available at present.

Last week, the FCO announced an unprecedented change in travel advice to advise against all but essential international travel, initially for a period of 30 days.

The department said this evening’s update reflects the pace at which international travel is becoming more difficult with the closure of borders, airlines suspending flights, airports closing, exit bans and further restrictions being introduced daily.

It warned further closures to air routes may come in the next 48 hours, possibly without notice.

Some British tourists abroad are already finding difficulties returning to the UK because of international travel restrictions and domestic policies around the world. The FCO said it was working around the clock to support all British travellers in this situation come back to the UK.

The UK Government is working with airlines to keep routes open and is calling for international action to keep air routes open for a sufficient period of time to enable international travellers to return on commercial flights.

“We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where and while there are still commercial routes to do so,” said Dominic Raab.

“Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice. Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can,” added the Foreign Secretary.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said: “This is a very difficult time for British citizens travelling overseas or those with families and loved ones abroad. We’re in close contact with airlines, which are working tirelessly to ensure British citizens travelling overseas can safely return to the UK.

“We are also working closely with other government departments, including the FCO to ensure airlines are able to operate to bring people back home.”

British travellers should contact their tour operator or airline now to arrange a commercial flight if they want to leave.

The FCO said there was an unprecedented demand on its consular services, so all British tourists abroad should go online for the latest in-country advice.

This advice is aimed at British people travelling abroad rather than those who are permanent resident overseas, who are urged to follow the advice of the local authorities in their host country.

Further instructions for British travellers to return home can be found on the Travel Advice pages here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus.