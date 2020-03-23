POLICE have taken legal action to shut down a "small number" licensed premises who decided to open against the guidance of Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister at 5.10pm on Friday ordered pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants across the UK to close that night “as soon as they reasonably can” in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres were also told to not reopen in an attempt to “keep people apart,” at the daily news conference.

But there have been reports of some pubs in Scotland continuing to open.

And now Police Scotland has said that on Sunday they served emergency closure orders "on the small number of of licensed premises failing to comply with a government request to close on the grounds of the threat posed to public safety."

The chief constable of Police Scotland has warned anyone ignoring emergency coronavirus laws “will be dealt with appropriately”.

Iain Livingstone said he is “grateful to the overwhelming majority who have complied with the significant sacrifices and changes to their lives that are needed to protect society”.

But he issued a warning to those who continue to ignore the government's instructions.

In a statement, he said: “We are carefully monitoring the progress of emergency legislation relating to Covid-19 and we will continue to work with the Government about what is being asked of the public and the enforcement we will take where necessary.

“My priority, as always, is to ensure the people of Scotland are protected and policed effectively.

“Those breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately to ensure the public is kept safe from risk and harm.

“I urge you all to stay informed about developments and reflect on how you go about your lives during these difficult days.

“We, in Police Scotland, will continue to focus on public service and we must all work to support the national effort.”

On Friday, Nicola Sturgeon asked all restaurants, cafes, pubs and cinemas in Scotland to close, following new instructions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the same day.

The Chief Constable added that the response to the coronavirus has “escalated significantly in recent days and circumstances continue to develop at a rapid pace”.

He added: “I have always been clear that the Police Service of Scotland operates for the ultimate benefit of our fellow citizens and it is the consent of our communities from which we gain our authority and legitimacy.

“Your assistance, support and co-operation is vital during this critical period and I am grateful to the overwhelming majority who have complied with the significant sacrifices and changes to their lives that are needed to protect society.

“Our officers and staff are displaying great strength and resilience as they support the work of health professionals and wider society in what is a national effort.”