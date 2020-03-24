OVER one in three patients admitted to critical care with the coronavirus are under the age of 50, it has emerged.

Figures seen by the Herald, examining 196 patients admitted to intensive care in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between the end of February and March 19.

The average age of patients was 62, but the data produced by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre, reveals that while older people are being hit hardest by Covid-19, those under the age of 60 are still being hit hard.

Of the 196 patients, 16 patients died, 17 patients were discharged alive from critical care and 163 patients were last reported as still being in critical care.

Of the 196 patients, 57 were female and 139 were male.

While around 17% of patients were under 50, a 20% were aged between 50 and 59, and over 60% were over 60.

Some 155 patients were reported as being able to live without assistance in daily activities prior to the onset of acute illness, 23 had previously required some assistance.

During the first 24 hours following admission to the critical care unit, 132 patients received mechanical ventilation.

The median length of stay in critical care was three days for both survivors and non-survivors.

A total of 336 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus - an increase of 55 since the previous 245 hours.

In England, 46 people died following a COVID-19 diagnosis, bringing the total to 303.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increased by four to 14, yesterday as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed that following health advice was "not optional".

A total of 499 people in Scotland have tested positive for coroanvirus in Scotland - an increase of 83 overnight.

The Scottish Government had previously warned that up to 80% of the population could become infected, with potentially 4% of this group requiring hospital treatment.

The Department of Health and Social Care says 6,650 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the UK as of 9am on Monday morning - an increase of 967 from the day before.

Meanwhile, Italy reported 602 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 6,077 with the tally of cases in the country, a major hotspot, rising to 63,928.