Sports Direct has said it will close its stores in a major U-turn after initially calling for its workers to continue selling sports and fitness equipment in the face of coronavirus.
Chris Wootton, chief finance officer of owner Frasers Group, said its Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will not open on Tuesday.
He said in a “clarification” that they will remain shut, despite stating that government policy “excludes bicycle shops from closure”.
Stores will not reopen until “given the go-ahead by the Government”, he added.
The retailer said it is contacting the Government “at all levels” in an attempt to get confirmation from the Prime Minister.
It comes after politicians hit out at the business for its plan to keep stores open after Boris Johnson ordered non-essential shops to close, with Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery telling company majority owner Mike Ashley to “take some responsibility” and “shut up shop”.
