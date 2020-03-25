A 'symptomatic' woman was remanded in custody after a court heard she 'recklessly' coughed at a police officer in a hospital and shouted that she had an infectious disease.

Kirsty Findlay, 35, was accused of 'culpably and recklessly' coughing on the officer at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, in Greenock, Inverlcyde, on Thursday, March 19.

She had been arrested for allegedly stealing money earlier.

A charge against her stated she 'did shout that [she was] carrying an infectious disease to the danger of possible infection'.

The Crown says that Findlay behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the scene and shouted that she was infected, whilst allegedly acting aggressively and kicking out at a man there.

Findlay was also charged with repeatedly threatening to cause a disturbance within the hospital and thereafter repeatedly shouting in the presence of people attending the hospital that she was carrying an infectious disease.

She had been due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on four charges March 23.

However, it was decided to call the case in her absence from the dock.

Prior to the case being formally called, defence lawyer Charles Drummond said in open court: "She advises me that she is symptomatic."

Fiscal depute Pamela Brady said: "If she has that position then I would have to look very carefully at how to proceed with this matter."

The petition case was eventually called in private before Sheriff Joseph Hughes.

Findlay made no plea through solicitor Mr Drummond.

Sheriff Hughes continued the case for further examination and remanded Findlay in custody.

The matters are due to call again next week.