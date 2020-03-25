A further six people have died in Scotland from coronavirus,First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The total number of deaths in Scotland from Covid-19 is now at 22.
Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that as of last night, 51 patients were in intensive care units in Scotland.
Yesterday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she intended to quadruple the number of intensive care beds to around 700.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will be announced at 2pm after being verified.
The First Minister added that around one per cent of people have taken up childcare provisions - while bus companies will be handed cash to cover their loss of income from consessionary bus travel during the lockdown.
She added that some employers are putting workers under "unecessary and unaccpetable pressure" to continue going to work.
