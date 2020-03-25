Emergency powers to help the UK cope with the coronavirus pandemic are poised to become law after clearing the House of Lords.
After just two days of debate in the upper chamber, the fast-tracked Coronavirus Bill was given an unopposed third reading by peers and has now gone for royal assent.
The unprecedented legislation - granting ministers, councils, police, health professionals and coroners wide-ranging powers that are due to last for up to two years - had already cleared the Commons in one sitting.
The changes include reducing the number of doctors required to sign off on sectioning those with mental health issues from two to one, while police would be given authority to force those infected with Covid-19 to self-isolate.
Health Minister Lord Bethell expressed his "profound thanks" to those involved with the Bill and ensuring its swift passage through Parliament, including other political parties, who he said had "worked in a collaborative and supportive way during this whole process".
He added: "I would like to thank those who work in Parliament and House of Lords who are here today at considerable risk to themselves and have displayed amazing commitment to this remarkable organisation."
Opposition frontbencher Baroness Thornton said it had been a "perfect exercise in consultation and work across the House".
