The deputy British ambassador to Hungary has died after contracting coronavirus.

Steven Dick, 37, passed away on Tuesday in Hungary after testing positive for the Covid-19 disease.

He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December.

His parents Steven and Carol Dick said: "Steven was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew. He was kind, funny and generous.

"We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time."

The Foreign Office said staff were "deeply saddened" by the death.

His boss, the head of mission, Iain Lindsay, said of him: “As our fellow Scot Robert Burns, whose works we had recently recited together, wrote ‘Few hearts like his, with virtue warm’d, Few heads with knowledge so inform’d. We will miss him so much.”

Mr Dick's death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government’s official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.

He started his career in 2005 with the Bank of Scotland as a Graduate Trainee, where he spent three years, before moving on to the Migration Directorate at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The 37-year-old then took a year out to learn Arabic, before being based at the British Embassy at Riyadh.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven's death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol.

"Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him."

"