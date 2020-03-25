BBC News has postponed plans to cut 450 jobs as it faces the demands of covering the coronavirus pandemic.

Director general Tony Hall, who told staff on Wednesday said continuing with the plan would be "inappropriate".

The job losses were announced in January and were part of a proposal to complete a £80m savings target by 2022.

Outlets due to be hit include BBC Two's Newsnight, BBC Radio 5 Live and the World Service's World Update programme.

Wednesday’s suspension comes after the BBC delayed the introduction of means-testing of the licence fee for over-75s because of the pandemic.

Lord Hall said "we're suspending the consultation on those saving plans".

He told staff: "We've got to get on with doing the job that you're doing really brilliantly.

"It would be inappropriate. We haven't got the resource to plough ahead with those plans at the moment, so we'll come back to that at some point.

"But for the moment we just want to make sure you are supported and you've got the resources to do the job that you and your colleagues are doing amazingly."

Some programmes, such as Politics Live and Victoria Derbyshire, have been taken off air to prioritise coronavirus coverage, and several radio networks are sharing news bulletins.