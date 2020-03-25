A 21-year-old woman who died after contracting coronavirus did not have any underlying health issues, her family have said.

Young Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died last week.

Her family appealed to heed safety advice and take the virus seriously, adding that she had no other health conditions that might have contributed to her death.

Meanwhile, her aunt Emily Mistry said Ms Middleton "had passed away from Covid-19" and urged others to "do your bit" to stop the spread of the disease.

According to official figures, two in three patients admitted to critical care in England and Wales with the coronavirus were over the age of 60. And most that die from Covid-19 have pre-existing medical conditions.

There had been concerns that younger people were ignoring warnings over its spread, believing the virus was only a danger to the older people.

But on social media, the young woman's family appealed to people to take the virus seriously.

Her mother, Diane Middleton, wrote: "Please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience, this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Ms Mistry added: "My beautiful, kind-hearted 21 year old niece has passed away from Covid-19.

"She had no underlying health conditions."

She said the family was "shattered beyond belief".

"The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes," she added. "Please, please adhere to government guidelines.

"Do your bit. Protect yourselves and protect others. The virus isn't spreading, people are spreading the virus."

Ms Middleton's sister, Amy Louise, added that it was "about time people took this seriously, before too many people end up in this devastating position".

She added: "My kids couldn't have had a more loving crazy nutcase for a auntie and we wouldn't have had it any other way!! She adored them and they certainly adored her back.

"She went above and beyond for me and was my best friend even though she had a habit of pinching my clothes, so many great memories that I'm so so so grateful we got to make and share and that will never be forgotten!!

"Her only concern in life was if she looked bloody bloated so please don't take this virus lightly because you never know what's around the corner....

"Love you always clo- jo."

The elderly and the unwell are more likely to die, if they contract coronavirus.

Current estimates from Imperial College London are that the death rate is almost 10 times higher than average for those over 80, and much lower for those under 40.

The UK government's chief medical advisor, Professor Chris Whitty, says even though the rates are higher for older people, "the great majority of older people will have a mild or moderate disease".

He also warns that we should not think it's a trivial infection for younger people, pointing out that there are some young people who have ended up in intensive care.

It's not just age that determines the risk of infections.

In the first major analysis of more than 44,000 cases from China, deaths were at least five times more common among confirmed cases with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart or breathing problems.