IN many ways both Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are showing strong leadership and communication skills during this unprecedented emergency.

Where the First Minister falls down though is in her persistent use of language designed to portray Scotland as separate from the rest of the UK.

In explaining the reasons behind setting up a Scottish "expert group" she said: "At all times the Scottish Government's actions have been guided by the best and most up to date expert scientific advice, working closely of course with governments across the UK.”

There is no English government. The UK government covers us all and there are the three devolved administrations which deliver services, including health, in their own geographical domains.

When talking about support for workers, Ms Sturgeon said "we" were providing funding, not that the UK Government is doing so and that everyone has the same entitlement.

When Mr Johnson told us all about the effective lockdown throughout the UK Nicola Sturgeon followed that broadcast with one of her own, saying the same thing but not referring to the UK Government.

The First Minister's relentless politicising of this crisis must stop.

We don't need Scots wondering if things they see on the news apply here. We don't need people going to work because they fear that available support isn't for them. We don't need Saltires – we need solidarity.

Like it or not, we are part of the UK and our survival depends on working with and for each other, not on agitating for political change.

Michael Kent, Giffnock.

HOW refreshing, as an 80-plus walker, to note that at long last my smile and nod is being returned more and more and I feel there is a new spirit in the land.

People are friendlier and more willing to help one another and as the buses pass by virtually empty and the streets in the suburbs are full of walkers I do hope after the crisis is over it will continue. To help with the boredom I bought a small Thermos flask from my local hardware shop, still open, in order to distance myself at the two metres minimum and have a nice wee spring sunshine takeaway.

Alan Stephen, Glasgow G44.

AS I waited for a bus this morning to go to my work at DWP via a supermarket for vital supplies, I couldn't help reflecting that most of the people who have to go to work are amongst the worst paid.

Dougie MacNicol, Glasgow G53.

SCOTLAND is experiencing one of the most challenging periods in its history. As a bank where many of our colleagues are neighbours, friends and even family to your readers and our customers, we want to make sure that we are doing all we can to help our communities and make banking as straightforward and as supportive as possible during these difficult times.

To help the public cope with these challenges, Royal Bank of Scotland customers over 70 and those in isolation can now access a new dedicated support line. This has been set up so we can help those most in need and is open from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week. Those who need it can call us on 0800 051 4177.

The current situation has made everyone fully appreciate the impact and pressure our NHS staff are experiencing. To help them help the most vulnerable in our society at this time, we have introduced an emergency customer care line for NHS and critical workers to help with emergency banking support such as lending assistance and lost and stolen cards. This line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be contacted on 0800 0466734.

Malcolm Buchanan, Chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland.

ALBEIT there appears to be differing views on the continued operations at building sites, both Westminster and Holyrood have been in unison as to coronavirus codes of practice to be followed. However, on the question of foreign travel holidays confusion still apples.

In today's Herald (March 25) there is an offer involving flights departing on April 30 and May 7. Considering the nation will in all probability be in a state of isolation lockdown at that period how can this offer be justified? For the record, our own UK holiday for early July has already been understandably cancelled by our holiday agent.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

WE are in Kevin McKenna’s debt ("This mortal threat could change our society for better", The Herald, March 21): coronavirus has faced us with our mortality. Jim Davis on Radio 5 suggested we use our extra at-home time to clear out files and write our wills. We also face the fact, while we are still healthy, that some of us are going to meet our Maker earlier than expected. As a Christian pastor, knowing what I’m like, I’m grateful for Jesus, who can see us right should that happen.

(Rev) C Peter White, Glasgow G64.

