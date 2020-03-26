A Scottish health board has been forced to deny claims they have ordered a do not resuscitate policy on patients suffering from coronavirus.

The medical director of NHS Fife said there was “no policy” preventing staff from reviving patients diagnosed with the conditions.

READ MORE: Nursing chief in plea for better equipment

Sources within wards had previously said that they had been told not to resuscitate patients as it could lead to the virus spreading.

But the medical director of NHS Fife has denied those claims.

Dr Chris McKenna, NHS Fife Medical Director, said: “In common with healthcare providers across the UK, NHS Fife performs resuscitation in line with guidance provided by the Resuscitation Council UK.

READ MORE: Half of UK population may have caught the coronavirus, scientists claim

“There is no policy in place preventing staff from performing resuscitation on patients with COVID-19. The care we provide to all patients is person centred, with any clinical decisions made based entirely on the individual and their particular circumstances.”

Dr McKenna added: “A huge amount of work has been carried out over recent weeks to prepare our services for the anticipated increase in demand, and enable us to provide the best possible care to those who need it, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 or not.”