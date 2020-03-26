LOCATIONS for temporary field hospitals in Scotland are being scoped out as the NHS prepares for a tsunami of coronavirus cases, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Catherine Calderwood said detailed discussions have taken place and sites are being considered this week.

Meanwhile, The Herald understands Glasgow City Council is looking at relieving the pressure on hospitals caused by bed-blocking by moving patients into unoccupied hotels.

London’s ExCel conference centre is being converted into a temporary coronavirus hospital with 4,000 critical care beds.

Dr Calderwood said Scotland is "absolutely" looking at similar measures.

She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We have had quite detailed discussions very recently and I know that there are sites being considered in Scotland this week."

She said she agreed with Dr David Chung, the vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, who said Scotland is bracing for a coronavirus "tsunami".

She said: "We have had the increase in cases that we predicted, with the numbers now over 700 – the 22 deaths, very sadly, as well in Scotland.

"I think, unfortunately, that the emergency medicine doctor is absolutely right.

"We have people with mild illness, as we know 80 per cent of people – but up to 20% of people will have a much more significant illness."

Dr Calderwood said she had heard from NHS colleagues who "really are worried" for their personal safety due to shortages of protective equipment.

She said: "This makes me very uncomfortable.

"To send people to work on the frontline when they are worried that the masks, in particular, will run low or run out.

"We are also hearing of people using masks when actually they don't need to be using them – that is depriving somebody else who does need the mask."

She said there is a global shortage of protective equipment, but the distribution model is chaging "very rapidly".

She added: "Distribution should not be a problem in Scotland after this week."

Elsewhere, Dr Calderwood said she was worried Scotland's lower death rate is simply down to "a time issue".

She said: "You can be ill for two to three weeks before you're hospitalised.

"I'm worried that these low deaths are actually just because we haven't had the virus in Scotland for as long as they have had it in England

"In other words, there hasn't been enough time for people to get more unwell and hospitalised and onto that stage where they're needing intensive care.

"This is probably just a time issue rather than a lower death rate per se."