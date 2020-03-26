A multinational outsourcing company has been accused of breaking government coronavirus social-distancing guidelines at its Glasgow office.

Capita runs call centres across the country including one at the Skypark business centre which can house around 500 members of staff.

A letter currently circulating social media claimed staff were being designated as key workers – making it necessary for them to continue working from the office.

Alison Thewliss, SNP MP for Glasgow Central, has spoken to concerned employees.

She said: “I have heard that staff are working in conditions where social distancing rules are not being observed, there is a reported lack of hand sanitiser, and that people are being asked to go on statutory sick pay if they need to self isolate.

“I have heard from others in similar roles in a range of companies in Glasgow city centre.

“This is completely unacceptable, and staff are being put at risk.

“I call on all of these firms to take heed of Government advice and to put the health and of employees and their families before their profits.

“I would definitely like to emphasise that there are lots of companies in lots of sectors taking actions which put their employees at risk.

“They all need to stop this now.”

A Capita spokesman said: “The top priority of Capita at this very difficult time is the wellbeing of our people.

“Many of our employees work for clients in sectors including utilities, telecommunications and financial services, who continue to need services in these challenging times.

“We have made arrangements for as many of our colleagues to work from home as possible, and have been increasing our capacity to support remote working every day.

“Where homeworking is not possible, we are making adjustments in our workplaces to ensure that we are following all Government guidelines, including on social distancing and handwashing.

“We are constantly reviewing our practices as government guidance changes.”

Among its contracts, Capita supports NHS call centres in parts of the country as well as telecoms, which has been classed as an essential service.

The spokesman maintained they were not breaching Government guidelines, had additional hand sanitiser and were carrying out full site cleans of the office twice a day.

He said “most staff” are working from home and those who cannot are “providing essential services as defined by the Government”.

Are you working at Capita during the coronavirus pandemic? Has your own company failed to observe coronavirus guidelines? Contact Jasper.Hamill@newsquest.co.uk in confidence to tell us your story.