Three further people have died as a result of the Coronavirus in Scotland, the First Minister has announced.
Nicola Sturgeon said the number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had risen by 175 from Wednesday’s total, from 719 to 894.
It means the number of people to die as a result of the Covid-19 strain of the virus has risen to 25.
More to follow.
