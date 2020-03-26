POLICE will be given the power to issue on-the-spot fines to those flouting rules to stay indoors as it was estimated up to 50,000 people in Scotland have now contracted coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon said new enforcement powers will allow officers to direct people to return home, dish out fines and even prosecute those who disregard orders to stay at home.

The First Minister said she hoped the measures never had to be used, but stressed the restrictions are about saving lives.

She confirmed there are now 894 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland, an increase of 175 since yesterday.

A further three people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 25.

Meanwhile, medical chiefs suggested couples should think twice before starting a family during the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Sturgeon said legislation passed by Westminster means the Scottish Government "now has the power to make regulations to enforce the social distancing measures".

She said: "We're now preparing regulations to give police in Scotland enforcement powers.

"Colleagues in the UK Government are working to do the same, and we expect these regulations to be in force as soon as possible – perhaps as early as today.

"The regulations give us powers to enforce rules which most people are now following anyway, and I want to thank people across the country for their compliance with the advice.

"These enforcement powers, I hope, do not have to be used, but they are there to make sure that we can ensure the right things are done to help us delay the spread of the virus."

The First Minister said the new powers can require the closure of listed businesses and premises.

They will also help enforce rules stipulating there should be no public gatherings of more than two people, except those from the same household "or in other limited circumstances such as responding to an emergency or work-related purposes".

She added: "It will now be the rule that you should only be outside for a reasonable purpose – buying food or essential household or medical supplies, travelling to or carrying out essential work, exercising once a day or providing care or assistance to others.

"Those found not to be acting in line with the regulations can be directed to return home or made to return home. They can also be subject to prohibition notices.

"If people don't follow prohibition notices or instructions to return home, they could be liable to an on-the-spot fine and ultimately, if necessary, prosecuted."

Ms Sturgeon said police would continue to take a "soft approach to enforcement" but will have the power to act if necessary.

She said the new powers will have safeguards and must be reviewed every 21 days.

They will be removed completely "as soon as it is safe to do so".

She added: "The legislation itself will last for a maximum of six months."

Ms Sturgeon said details around how much people will be fined and "potential imprisonment" will be published later today.

Elsewhere, she announced an extra 1.5 million face masks have been brought back into use for the protection of NHS staff.

The masks were previously stockpiled because they had passed their expiry date, but have now undergone "extensive testing" to ensure they are fit to use.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, the chief medical officer, said the number of people confirmed to have contracted coronavirus will be a "very significant underestimate".

She said: "We are probably looking at of the order of perhaps 40-50,000 people in Scotland who are now infected with coronavirus.

"Many of them don't yet know that they are infection, nor indeed do they realise that they are potentially going to infect those around them."

She said measures to fight the virus are "going to be a long haul", and urged people not to relax rules as the weekend approaches.

Elsewhere, Dr Calderwood was asked what her advice would be for those thinking of starting a family during the crisis.

She said the NHS has plans in place to ensure maternity services maintain standards.

She added: "But people are making difficult choices. Perhaps, we would always encourage people to think on their own health side, is this the right time for me?

"Am I in the best of health? Is this a good time for me to start thinking about having a baby?"