BRITAIN participated in an emotional 'clapping' tribute to the NHS and the health workers who occupy the front line in the fight against the coronavirus.

Up and down the country, they clapped indoors, from balconies, in gardens and on doorsteps, and there was online applause from emojis and just plain old words as the nation paid their tribute to our health service heroes at 8pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak put their hands together outside Number 10 - ensuring they kept the required two metres apart.

One of the organisers of the Clap Our Carers campaign, Annmarie Plas, who played her part by beating a saucepan with a wooden spoon spread the word through a simple image on social media.

She was moved by the response, saying: "It was what we needed in these dark days to feel we are still together in this.

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

"And I hope people in the NHS and people in the frontline, everybody who is still working out there, that they will know we appreciate them.

"It can be a positive light in these challenging times and I am glad we could do it all together."

The plans followed similar actions taken in Spain, France and Italy where citizens also took to their balconies and windows to clap for the carers working tirelessly in their respective countries.