Frontline staff at an NHS hospital say they are treating patients with coronavirus without proper protection.

Medics at Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock, Inverclyde have reported a shortage of essential personal protective equipment (PPE).

Staff claim they are having to care for patients without all the necessary essentials like masks, safety glasses, gloves, aprons and suits.

The hospital is understood to be treating a number of patients with the virus, although authorities have refused to release information about local cases.

READ MORE: Peak of outbreak could be reached by Easter, expert says

One staff member said: "We have patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and we are treating them without the protective equipment we need.

"In particular visors are an issue.

"We are being told to carry on and care for them even though we have no protection.

"Management just say there is a shortage across the health board.

"We need to do something and we need to do it now.

"Who is going to look after these patients when all the staff are ill?

"We are expecting a rise in demand next week and now our staff could have the virus as well.

"We love the NHS and we are protective of it.

"We are speaking out so that we can get the protection we need.

"I hope this means something positive will happen.

"We need action now."

Union officials said they have been told repeatedly by health board NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) that there are enough supplies.

Raymond O’Donoghue, Unison Clyde divisional convenor, said it was ‘appalling’ to hear what whistleblowers had revealed.

He said: "We have asked the question and we have been assured there is enough equipment.

"This is appalling.

"Staff need to speak to their line managers and contact the union as a matter of urgency."

Several other people in Inverclyde have raised concerns about protective gear.

One demanded action online in a message to the First Minister.

He said: "My partner works at Inverclyde Royal and is at home with symptoms of the virus.

“I was totally astounded to be told by her that the staff in the hospital don't have the correct protective clothes to deal with this virus.

"Can you please reply to me to tell me why this is the case?"

READ MORE: Nursing chief in plea for better equipment

A spokeswoman for NHSGGC said: "We follow the national guidance on COVID-19, including the latest guidance issued by Health Protection Scotland in relation to what PPE is necessary for all of our staff.

"As per guidance, staff receive appropriate PPE for performing their duties.

"We are receiving supplies daily at all our sites and have staff on each site ensuring supplies are going to the areas that require them.

"We are also working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure we are accessing appropriate stocks."