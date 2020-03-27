The UK Health Secretary is the second member of the Government's front bench to test positive for coronavirus.

Matt Hancock took to social media this afternoon to announce he has tested positive for the virus, just hours after Boris Johnson also revealed he had contracted the infection. 

In a video from what appeared to be his home office, he said: "I've been working from home for the last couple of days, as everybody who can work from home should work from home.

"I have also had some mild symptoms of coronavirus, and upon medical advice I was tested, and that test was positive. I will be self-isolating here until next Thursday. 

"Fortunately for me the symptoms have been very mild, so I have been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response."