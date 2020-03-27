Tunnock’s has ceased production in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has announced.

The confectionary firm, famous for their teacakes and caramel wafers, has stopped manufacturing and closed their factory in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

The company made the move, after considering 'every alternative', to protect their 600 staff against the spread of Covid-19 and allow them to self-isolate.

Tunnock’s is hoping to recommence production as soon as possible.

Director Fergus Loudon said the closure will be reviewed at Easter.

Mr Loudon said: "Taking into account the most recent government advice and guidance, the directors of Tunnock's Biscuits have decided that the health and safety of our workforce, always our priority, can now only be safeguarded by the temporary closure of our factory.

"We will cease all production and remain closed and review at Easter following government guidelines.

"Be assured we have considered every alternative but we firmly believe that closure is the only responsible course of action as things stand.

"As soon as it is safe to do so we will resume production.

"We ask for your understanding during what is a very difficult time for us all.

"Stay safe."