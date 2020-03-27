THOSE suffering with anxiety brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic could receive online therapy sessions after the Scottish Government announced an extra £3.8m for mental health services.

The additional money will expand the NHS's mental health hub and telephone servies to run 24 hours a day - while digital cognitive behavioural therapy will be offered online, without the need for people to be the same room as psychologists, where appropriate.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "The £3.8m does two things. It does allow us to scale up the mental health hub to 24-hour cover. We will also benefit from the involvement of clinical pyschology students.

"That will allow us to incrase both the telephone and webchat breathing space offer."

She added: "We will offer an increased service through digital cognitive therapy.

"It allows some of that treatment to be delivered digitally."

Fuding of £2.1 million will provide 27 full time equivalent psychological wellbeing practitioners, five mental health nurse practitioners and two senior charge nurses - all to provide 24-hour cover for the NHS mental health hub.

The hub is currently only available out of hours during the week and over the weekend.

Minister for Mental Health Clare Haughey added: “Dedicated mental health professionals provide high quality care across Scotland – but in these trying times they are needed more than ever.

“The current situation around COVID-19, including concerns around social distancing, is an understandable cause of anxiety for many people. NHS 24 has already begun to see an increase in calls, including to Breathing Space, in recent weeks and anticipate this will continue to grow.

“It is vital that during this period of uncertainty anyone who requires support for their mental health can receive it.”