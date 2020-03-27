One of Scotland's most historic hotels has been boarded up in a bid to stop vandals and thieves while it lies empty during the coronavirus lockdown.
The five star Balmoral Hotel which opened 118 years ago in 1902, has wooden boards covering ground floor windows and glass panels in the front door of the grand entrance.
The Victorian hotel, owned by Sir Rocco Forte, has joined other businesses taking safety measures.
Another iconic hotel, The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian also closed its doors for the first time since its opening in 1903.
Managers of the Balmoral, with the famous number 1 Princes Street address, has so far not commented on the need to board the the landmark building up.
In case anyone doesn’t realise the severity of the current situation, one of the world’s most iconic hotels, the Balmoral Hotel, is closed and boarded up. pic.twitter.com/fRAIgumLic— Matt Donlan (@MrMattDonlan) March 26, 2020
General manager Richard Cooke stressed the moves was temporary adding: "The Balmoral has been an icon of hospitality and strength in Edinburgh for decades, through both good and globally challenging times."
He said the hotel would reopen its doors "even more proudly" when the time came.
The hotel which overlooks Waverley Station in Edinburgh, has welcomed guests including Laurel and Hardy, JK Rowling, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul McCartney and the Queen Mother since it opened in 1902.
