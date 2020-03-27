IT has brought all sports including the country to a standstill.

The coronavirus pandemic lockdown has meant that broadcasters who are used to describing the on-field action have been left twiddling their thumbs at home, like the rest of us.

But one Scots sports commentator who "got bored" has decided to diversify during the shutdown, by describing another competition...of a decidedly canine variety. It involved his dogs and how quickly they were able to wolf down their food in the garden.

Andrew Cotter decided to employ his familiar west-of-Scotland lilt normally reserved for BBC's golf, rugby union, tennis, athletics and, in particular, Boat Race coverage, to his pets' scramble at feeding time.

The antics of the former University of Glasgow graduate from Troon was aimed at keeping himself amused while isolating at home.

And it has helped relieve the boredom of over 1m people similarly cooped up, as the resulting video has proved a big hit on social media - with some sporting stars lapping it up. The video, that is.

He opens by saying: "Well, how fitting that it should come down to these two. Olive in her familiar black, five-times the champion, Mabel the rising star, winner last year. You can see how excited they are, but also feel the tension."

In the background you can hear someone yell: "Get on with it."

Stifling a giggle, Cotter goes on: "And hear the crowd as we near the start of this final. And now they go. Olive away first, but a problem with Mabel's bowl. That might cost her now, having to play catch up."

And perhaps reprising his Boat Race commentary style he goes on: "Both settling quickly into a rhythm, you can see the contrast in styles, Mabel's heavy tail use, happy to be alive, everything is amazing.

"Olive, more steady, wasting little energy, very much of the old Labrador school. Eating's a serious business, don't boll***s around wagging your tail."

As the chomping reaches a climax, Cotter ups the octaves as he pronounces: "Olive, focused, relentless, tasting absolutely nothing. Mabel trying, but surely a lost cause, her title defence coming to an end.

"Olive taking everything, nothing left but the bowl to lick now. And Mabel, doesnt seem too upset, a bit of class there from the youngster, generous in what will surely be defeat.

"Because Olive has won now, she has taken the title back at seven-and-a-half. Mabel looking to offer congratulations to the dog that was her inspiration growing up. Once more, wonderful to see that spirit in the game.

"What a final we have had here. Great rivals but, great friends.

"Ah, and you see the swapping of bowls at the end.

"And join us again tomorrow for live coverage of a snooze on the sofa."

The reaction was similarly wisecracking.

Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay responded, asking: "If I send you a video of me making sourdough will you do a commentary?"

Cotter responded: "I think I probably would."

Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson also responded: "That is quality commentary when you can make it sound like a sporting event. Loving your work Mr Cotter."