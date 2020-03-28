MILLIONAIRE businessman Douglas Park has spoken for the first time since becoming interim chairman of Rangers.

The appointment of the motoring group executive came as Dave King stepped down after five years at the Ibrox helm.

The owner of Park's of Hamilton said: “It is a privilege to take on this position at the world’s most successful football club. We have experienced some difficult days but have emerged stronger than before.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome the continued enthusiasm towards contributing to the future success of the company and club. We will make further public comment in due course.”

Rangers also confirmed the appointment of John Bennett as deputy chairman of Rangers International Football Club.

The club said: "Douglas Park has decades of experience as a successful businessman which is invaluable to Rangers, as we continue to work towards our 150th anniversary.

"We are indebted to Douglas’ financial backing and support with fans fondly recalling his part in the Three Bears takeover of 2015."

The move came as the club said investment plans have been put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday Mr King confirmed he had stepped down while confirming that all of his businesses in South Africa had been "signficantly impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic.

The motor group tycoon has been left to steer Rangers through the coronavirus crisis after announcing a task team had been set up at Ibrox to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

Mr Park who has a 14% stake in Rangers has been a principal source of soft loans that has supported the club, and had been favourite to take over.

John Bennett joined the RIFC board in March 2015 as part of the regime change when he invested what the club said was "substantial funds" in the club.

"His consistent investment in the club is set to continue, with further funding in the coming months," said the club.

"Mr Bennett has over three decades of experience in investment management with a specialism in European companies.

"RIFC is pleased to confirm that the funding plan announced at the recent AGM is well advanced, with significant investment already received and further commitments in place.

"The elevation of Douglas Park and John Bennett is another significant step forward for Rangers FC and is a sign of intent by the club."

Deputy chairman, John Bennett said on the outgoing chairman, “I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Dave King for the important contribution he made as Chairman of Rangers FC.”

Mr Park highlighted the current health crisis throughout the world, adding: “I know what an institution Rangers is and what it means to our loyal fans. However, football is secondary at the moment. It is vital that we follow the advice of the government and medical experts to beat this virus.

“Please look after yourself and your loved ones. Thank you to the medical staff, and all key workers who are working tirelessly across the United Kingdom.”